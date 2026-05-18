'Profound cosmological misunderstanding': Shashi Tharoor reacts after X user calls rasgulla 'idli dipped in sugar syrup'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has gone viral once again for his trademark eloquence, this time while defending the humble idli in an online discussion comparing rasgulla to “an idli dipped in sugar syrup.” Shashi Tharoor defended idli, calling it “one of the greatest engineering marvels of the culinary world.” (ANI)

The exchange began when a social media user named Sayantika posted about Bengali sweets like Misti Doi and Nolen Gurer Rosogolla, wondering how to explain their taste to someone who wasn’t Bengali. In response, another user, @crazyxedi, dismissed rasgulla as “nothing but an idli dipped in sugar syrup” and called it “the most overrated dessert.”

Soon after, another user jokingly warned that the comment might attract Tharoor’s attention. “If Dr Shashi Tharoor found out about this statement, get ready for an eloquent linguistic assassination!” the user wrote. And Tharoor did respond.

“Indeed! To conflate a Rasgulla with an Idli is not just a culinary error; it is a profound cosmological misunderstanding,” he wrote in a lengthy post that quickly caught the internet’s attention.

The Congress MP went on to explain that rasgulla and idli come from “entirely different kingdoms.” He described chhena as a “delicate, squeaky, pristine curd of milk” while calling idli “a meticulously fermented batter of parboiled rice and black gram.”

“Their taste, consistency, structural integrity, and existential purpose share absolutely nothing in common,” he wrote.