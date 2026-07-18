Why did Tom Brady slap Logan Paul? Here's what happened during their heated Fanatics Fest 2026 confrontation

Tom Brady and Logan Paul appeared to get into a heated confrontation during Fanatics Fest in New York, with the exchange escalating to the point where Brady slapped the YouTuber-turned-WWE star across the face. Tom Brady gave an open-handed slap to Logan Paul at Fanatics Fest. (Instagram)

NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns, who was standing between them, quickly intervened to prevent the situation from turning into a physical altercation.

Why did Tom Brady slap Logan Paul? It remains unclear whether the moment was authentic or part of a staged segment, given Paul's WWE background, where scripted confrontations are common.

The clip does not show what led to the confrontation. However, Paul later claimed on X that the incident began after he jokingly mocked Brady about defeating him in a game of flag football.

“This happened bc I was roasting Tom for beating him in flag football. And he tries to smack me ?? Horrible example for the kids… Aura -100…. + Blocked. With a torn tricep,” Paul tweeted on X referring to the incident.