Logan Paul slammed by One Piece fans after mocking their anger over his $550K manga buy

YouTuber and WWE star Logan Paul is facing fresh backlash after he mocked One Piece fans who were upset about his six‑figure purchase of rare One Piece and Dragon Ball manga. The row grew louder when Paul laughed off their criticism, telling fans they had no right to “gatekeep” the content and added that he would not “worry” about their complaints. Logan Paul is currently in India for the launch of his beverage brand Prime (Instagram/@loganpaul)

Why fans are angry Paul recently revealed he had spent about $550,000 on ultra‑rare first‑issue manga, including a Dragon Ball issue graded 9.2 and a One Piece first chapter graded 9.0. Many within the anime community immediately accused him of being a “fake fan” and a “larp,” saying he bought the books only to flip them for profit and to brag online.

One fan wrote, “He’s not even a real One Piece fan, he’s just trying to cash in on our hobby.” Another added, “This is exactly what scalpers do; they see our passion and try to flip it.”

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Some fans also pointed to a video clip where Paul fumbled the main character’s name, saying, “Shout out to L D. Monkey,” before someone corrected him with, “Monkey D. Luffy.” Viewers called this proof he did not deeply care about the series, with one comment reading, “If you can’t even get the main character’s name right, don’t call yourself a fan.”

How Logan Paul responded When grilled on his podcast about the backlash, Paul said, “I just don’t know how much I should be concerning myself with that.” He claimed he liked the One Piece community and told fans, “Please don’t take this personally, One Piece community. I actually like you guys, and God bless you.” He also argued that he was simply investing in collectibles, saying, “If you’re upset that I bought a couple mangas, that’s on you.”

Several fans are not convinced. One user said, “He’s treating our sacred franchise like a toy, and then acting like we’re the ones being dramatic.” Another commented, “At least admit you’re doing it for clout and money, don’t pretend you’re one of us.” The clash has turned into a bigger debate about celebrities entering niche fandoms, with some fans asking, “If he doesn’t respect the community, why even buy their manga in the first place?”