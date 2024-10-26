Delhi: JEE aspirant,17, dies by suicide after she fails to crack exam, leaves note for her parents

A 17-year-old girl, preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), allegedly died by suicide in New Delhi after she could not clear the national entrance exam for entry into top engineering colleges, the police said on Saturday. The Class 12 student has left a suicide note citing study pressure and not meeting expectations as a reason, the Delhi Police said.

The Class 12 student reportedly left a suicide note that asked her parents to forgive her for not being able to crack the JEE.

“Yesterday, at 11:25 hrs, a PCR call regarding a girl aged 17, jumping off the roof of the 7th floor of a building in Okhla main market was received at PS Jamia Nagar. She was preparing for JEE after clearing the 12th class. She has left a suicide note citing study pressure and not meeting expectations as a reason. Proceedings under 194 BNSS are underway,” the Delhi Police said.

The incident took place only three days after a second year Master’s student from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, allegedly died by suicide late Tuesday night. According to police, the student had visited the IIT hospital earlier that day and had been undergoing psychiatric treatment.

A senior police officer confirmed that a call regarding the incident was received at 11pm on Tuesday. The student was from Jharkhand, the officer said.

According to police, the hostel room was inspected by the mobile crime team but no suicide note was found. “But according to the victim’s medical card, he was undergoing psychiatric treatment and had visited the IIT hospital on Tuesday morning,” said a senior officer, adding that the student had fixed an appointment with his psychiatrist for October 29.

On Wednesday, the IIT administration released a statement: “The Institute is deeply saddened by the unfortunate and untimely demise of a student of MSc...The Delhi Police is investigating the unfortunate incident that took place on the campus on October 22, 2024. We express our deepest condolences to the student’s family and friends. The Institute is doing everything it can to support his family in this hour of grief. IIT Delhi is fully committed to ensuring the mental and physical well-being of its students.”

Police said that according to the student’s friends, no foul play is suspected.

This was the fifth death by suicide in IIT Delhi since 2023 and the second one this year.

In February, a final-year MTech student had allegedly died by suicide. His parents, however, had suspected foul play.

Police had ruled it as a suicide. However, the parents had suspected foul play and asked IIT to take action against the student’s course guide and senior.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918; Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290