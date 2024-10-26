Edit Profile
    JEE Main 2025 Date Live: Website launched, exam calendar for JEE, NEET, CUET awaited

    By HT Education Desk
    Oct 26, 2024 1:49 PM IST
    JEE Main 2025 Date Live: The official website for Joint Entrance Examination Mains 2025 is jeemain.nta.nic.in.
    JEE Main 2025 Date Live: Website launched, exam calendar awaited
    JEE Main 2025 Date Live: Website launched, exam calendar awaited

    JEE Main 2025 Date Live: The National Testing Agency has launched the official website for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2025. The official notification for exam dates and online applications will be released in due course of time at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Recently, the agency released guidelines for conducting written examination for PwBD candidates. ...Read More

    Meanwhile, exam dates for NEET UG, CUET UG and UGC NET 2025 are also awaited. These dates are likely to be published in the NTA exam calendar at nta.ac.in.

    There will be no optional questions in JEE Mains 2025. The paper will contain 75 questions, 25 each from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The total marks in the test will be 300.

    Last year the NTA exam calendar was released on September 19, 2023.

    Follow updates on JEE Main, NEET, CUET exam notifications, registration dates and other details below.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 26, 2024 1:46 PM IST

    JEE Main 2025 Date Live: Official website launched

    JEE Main 2025 Date Live: The NTA has launched the official website for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

