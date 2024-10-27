JEE Mains 2025: Scribe to be allowed solely to those who face issues in writing, check guidelines for PwD candidates

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has issued guidelines for candidates appearing in the JEE Mains 2025 who fall under the PwD (people with disabilities) category. JEE Mains 2025: NTA issues guidelines for PwD candidates. (Representative image/HT file)

In an official notice, the NTA informed that it received several inquiries on issues related to scribe and compensatory time for PwD/PwBD candidates. “The guidelines that will be followed for JEE (Main) with reference to relevant extracts of Government Notification and Office Memorandums are enumerated below,” the NTA said.

How is PwD defined?

As notified in the NTA notice, a person with benchmark disability has been defined as an individual with “not less than forty percent of a specified disability where specified disability has not been defined in measurable terms and includes a person with disability where specified disability has been defined in measurable terms, as certified by the certifying authority.”

Furthermore, a person with disability is defined as “a person with long-term physical, mental, intellectual, or sensory impairment which, in interaction with barriers, hinders his full and effective participation in society equally with others.”

Facility of a scribe

The NTA stated that “the facility of scribe and/or compensatory time will be granted solely to those having difficulty in writing subject to the production of a certificate to the effect that the person concerned has limitation to write and that scribe is essential to write the examination on his/her behalf from the competent medical authority of a government healthcare institution as per proforma at Appendix-II.”

Additionally, PwD candidates would be allowed an additional time of a minimum of one hour for an examination of three hours whether they use the facility scribe or not.

The NTA said, “In case the duration of the examination is less than an hour, then the duration of additional time should be allowed on pro-rata basis. Additional time should not be less than 5 minutes and should be in the multiple of 5.”