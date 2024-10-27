GATE 2025: Mock test links activated at gate2025.iitr.ac.in, direct link to appear here

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee has activated GATE 2025 mock test links. Candidates who will appear for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can appear for mock test on the official website of IIT GATE at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. GATE 2025: Mock test links activated at gate2025.iitr.ac.in, direct link here

The official website reads, “Click on the name of the test paper or its code to open the mock test link in a new tab or window. The Mock Test links are provided to help GATE 2025 candidates familiarise themselves with the look and feel of the GATE 2025 computer-based test.”

GATE 2025: How to appear for mock test

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the mock tests.

Visit the official website of IIT GATE at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Click on GATE 2025 mock test links available on the home page.

A new page will open where the links will be available paper wise.

Click on the required link and a new page will open.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Once done, the mock test will be displayed.

Appear for the mock test and click on submit, once done.

Keep a hard copy of the result page for further need.

GATE 2025 examination will be held on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025. The examination will be held in CBT mode, and there will be 30 test papers. The test papers will include multiple-choice questions, multiple-select questions, and numerical answer type questions. Candidates are allowed to appear for one or two test papers only.

Each test paper is worth 100 marks. All test papers have a General Aptitude section for 15 marks, and the remaining 85 marks are allocated to the subject chosen by the candidate.

The GATE 2025 scorecard will remain valid for 3 years from the date of the announcement of results.