AP TET Final Answer Key 2024 releasing today at aptet.apcfss.in, here’s how to download

Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh will release AP TET Final Answer Key 2024 on October 27, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test can download the final key through the official website of APTET at aptet.apcfss.in. AP TET Final Answer Key 2024 releasing today, here’s how to download

The APTET examination was held on October 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 2024. The exam was held in two sessions- first session from 9.30 am to 12 noon and second session from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The provisional answer key was released from October 4 onwards and the objection window was opened from October 5 onwards.

AP TET Final Answer Key 2024: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the final answer key.

Visit the official website of APTET at aptet.apcfss.in.

Click on the AP TET Final Answer Key 2024 link on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates must check the answers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy for further need.

The AP TET final result will be announced on November 2, 2024.

The pass marks of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test are 60 per cent for open-category candidates and 50 per cent for BC category candidates. For SC, ST, ex-servicemen and differently-abled (PH) candidates, the pass percentage is 40 per cent. Differently abled (Visually, Orthopedically, Hearing Impaired and Autism) candidates with at least 40% of disability shall be considered.

A 20% Weightage to TET scores shall be provided in the Teacher Recruitment of the State Government, balance 80% weightage will be given for Written Test in Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) based on which selection lists shall be prepared. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP TET.