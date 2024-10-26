Menu Explore
RRB NTPC UG 2024: Registration ends tomorrow, here's direct link to apply

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Oct 26, 2024 05:52 PM IST

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will end the registration window for RRB NTPC for undergraduate posts on October 27, 2024. Candidates who wish to apply for the posts may do so by visiting the official website of RRB at rrbapply.gov.in.

The recruitment examination is being conducted to fill a total of 11,558 graduate and undergraduate posts in the organisation. (Image used for representation). (GETTY IMAGES.)
Earlier, the last date to register was October 20, 2024. However, the registration deadline was extended to October 27, 2024.

After candidates submit their applications, they can complete the online fee payment from October 28, 2024, to October 29, 2024. The window to make corrections on the application form will be available from October 30, 2024, to November 6, 2024.

Direct Link to apply

Important Dates:

Last date for registration: October 27, 2024

Date for fees payment after closing date: October 28, 2024, to October 29, 2024

Modification window for corrections: October 30, 2024, to November 6, 2024.

Vacancy details:

The recruitment examination is being conducted to fill a total of 11,558 graduate and undergraduate posts in the organisation. Of these, 3,445 are for undergraduate-level posts, and 8,113 are for graduate-level posts.

RRB NTPC 2024: Steps to apply

Following are the steps to apply for the RRB NTPC 2024 undergraduate posts:

Visit the official website of RRBs at rrbapply.gov.in

On the home page, click on the application link for RRB NTPC 2024.

Register yourself on the official website

Enter your credentials (Registration ID and Password) in the space provided.

Fill in the RRB NTPC application form and pay the online application fee.

Submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more information, visit the official website.

