ADRE grade 4 exam tomorrow; admit card link, dress code and exam day guidelines

ADRE Grade 4: The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam will conduct the direct recruitment grade 4 exam tomorrow, October 27. The exam will be held in two shifts. In the morning shift, HSLC and HSLC+ITI aspirants will attempt their paper from 9 am to 11:30 am while the Class 8 level test will take place in the second shift, from 1:30 pm to 4 pm. The Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for grade 4 posts will be held tomorrow, October 27 (GETTY IMAGES.)

Admit cards for the ADRE grade 4 exam can be downloaded from the official website, slrcg4.sebaonline.org. Here is the direct link.

Here are 8 things all candidates should remember before appearing for the test:

There will be 135 multiple-choice questions in total. Each question will be for one mark and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer. All candidates must bring a printout of the admit card and one original, valid photo identity card – Aadhar, PAN, driving license or voter ID. Entry inside the exam hall will not be allowed without these two documents. There will be mandatory frisking. To facilitate a speedy frisking, candidates should wear half-sleeve attire and slippers instead of shoes. Items allowed inside the exam hall are-admit card (printed on A4 paper, valid ID proof in physical form (preferably Aadhar card, PAN card, driving license or voter ID), blue/black ballpoint pen, PwD certificate and scribe-related documents, if applicable, water in transparent, unlabelled bottles. Before attempting the paper, candidates must check and ensure that the OMR sheet belongs to them by matching the roll number. Candidates must report at least one hour before the exam's start time. They should verify the address of the exam venue a day in advance. No candidate, under any circumstances, will be allowed to enter the exam venue after the gates are closed. Candidates should remain seated in their places after the exam is over. Invigilators will collect the OMR sheets and allow them to take away the question papers.

The ADRE grade 4 recruitment exam is being held for 5,023 vacancies, of which 1,088 are for HSLC, 1,833 are for HSLC+ITI, and 2,102 are for Class 8 level posts.

The exam answer keys will be released after the test is over. Candidates should visit the official website for further updates.