ADRE admit card 2024 for grade 4 exam released at slrcg4.sebaonline.org, here's how to check

ADRE Grade 4 Admit Card 2024: The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam released admit cards on Tuesday for the Assam direct recruitment grade 4 examination (ADRE grade 4). Candidates can download their admit cards from slrcg4.sebaonline.org and assam.gov.in. ADRE grade 4 admit card live updates
Login credentials required to download the grade 4 admit cards are-
- Application number
- Password
ADRE grade 4 admit card direct link
This recruitment examination is for HSLC or Class 10, HSLC and ITI and Class 8 level posts.
The exam will be held on October 27 in two shifts.
In the first shift, HSLC and HSLC+ITI aspirants will attempt their paper from 9 am to 11:30 am while the Class 8 level test will take place in the second shift from 1:30 pm to 4 pm.
In the grade 4 exam paper, there will be 135 multiple-choice questions, each carrying 1 mark. For each incorrect answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.
The syllabus, exam pattern and other details about the grade 4 examination can be checked from the official website.
On the examination day, candidates will be required to bring a printout of the admit card and one original, valid photo identity card – Aadhar, PAN, driving license or voter ID. They will not be allowed to enter the exam venue without these two documents.
The admit cards will also contain important exam-day guidelines.
If there is any error on the admit card, or if a candidate is unable to download the document, s/he can contact the SLRC helpline at 9582390056. This toll-free helpline number remains functional between 10 am and 5 pm on all working days.
How to download ADRE grade 4 admit card 2024
- Go to slrcg4.sebaonline.org.
- On the left hand side of the home page, three links to download admit cards will be displayed.
- Open a link and enter your login details.
- Submit and download the ADRE grade 4 admit card.
This recruitment drive is being held for 5,023 vacancies, of which 1,088 are for HSLC, 1,833 are for HSLC+ITI and 2,102 are for Class 8 level posts.
For further updates about the examination, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the commission regularly.
