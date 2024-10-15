ADRE Grade 4 Admit Card 2024 Live: Admit cards today at slrcg4.sebaonline.org

ADRE Grade 4 Admit Card 2024 Live: The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam will release Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) grade 4 admit cards today, October 15. Candidates who will appear in this examination can download their admit cards from slrcg4.sebaonline.org. Admit cards will also be available at assam.gov.in. The admit card will be issued at 11:30 am....Read More

The ADRE grade 4 exam for HSLC (Class 10), HSLC+ITI and Class 8 posts will be held on October 27, in two shifts – from 9 am to 11:30 pm and from 1:30 pm to 4 pm. There will be 135 multiple-choice questions in the examination carrying 1 mark each.

A negative mark of 0.25 will be applicable for incorrect answers.

The syllabus, exam pattern and other details about the recruitment examination can be obtained from the official website of SLRC.

The candidates will have to produce a hard copy of the admit card and a photo identity card issued by the government such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, Driving License, Voter-ID card to appear in the written examination. They must follow the instructions given on the admit cards.

This recruitment examination is being held for 5,023 vacancies, of which 1,088 are for HSLC, 1,833 are for HSLC+ITI and 2,102 are for Class 8 level posts.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on ADRE grade 4 admit card.