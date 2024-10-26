AP TET 2024 final answer key tomorrow at aptet.apcfss.in, check result date

AP TET Result, Final Answer Key 2024: The School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh will release the final answer key of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2024) tomorrow, October 27. AP TET final answer key for all papers will be released at aptet.apcfss.in. AP TET 2024 final answer key tomorrow (HT file)

Also read: AP TET 2024 ends today, check final answer key, result dates

The provisional answer keys of AP TET were released in phases and candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any. The final answer keys will be prepared after reviewing the objections. The result of the eligibility test will be prepared using the final answer key.

As per the schedule, AP TET 2024 result will be announced on November 2.

AP TET result 2024: How to check final answer key and scores?

Go to the official website, aptet.apcfss.in. Open the result or final answer key download link, as required. Enter your login credentials. Check and download the final answer key/scorecard.

The AP TET examination was held on – October 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21. On all exam days, papers were held in two shifts – from 9:30 am to 12 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

Originally, the exam was scheduled for August 5 to 20. It was later postponed to give candidates sufficient time for preparation.

AP TET 2024 pass marks

The pass marks of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test are 60 per cent for open category candidates and 50 per cent for BC category candidates. For SC, ST, ex-servicemen and differently-abled (PH) candidates, the pass percentage is 40 per cent.

The pass certificate will remain valid for a lifetime.

Candidates should visit the official website regularly to stay updated with the latest details about the examination.