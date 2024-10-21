AP TET 2024 ends today, check final answer key, result dates

AP TET 2024: The School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh will hold the remaining papers of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2024) today, October 21. On the last day, candidates will appear for paper 2A- Social Studies and paper 2B. AP TET 2024 ends today, final answer key, result next(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The provisional answer keys are being released in phases. So far, provisional keys for October 3 to 18 have been released and answer keys for the remaining exam days will be released in due course of time.

Along with the provisional answer keys, the department also released question papers.

As informed by the department in the exam schedule, the final answer keys of the examination will be released at aptet.apcfss.in on October 27. The final answer keys will be prepared after reviewing the feedback received from candidates.

If an objection is found to be valid, the answer key will be revised in its final version.

AP TET 2024 results will be announced on November 2.

How to check AP TET 2024 result

Go to aptet.apcfss.in.

Open the AP TET July 2024 result tab.

Provide your login credentials.

Check and download the result.

The AP TET examination is being conducted on multiple days – October 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21.

The test was originally scheduled for August 5 to 20, but it was postponed to give candidates sufficient time for preparation.

On all exam days, the test is being held in two shifts – from 9:30 am to 12 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

To pass the exam, open category candidates need 60 per cent marks. For BC category candidates, pass marks are 50 per cent.

Pass marks for SC, ST, dirrerently abled (PH) and and ex-servicemen category candidates are 40 per cent.