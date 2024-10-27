Uttarakhand Board of School Education, UBSE will release UTET Answer Key 2024 likely soon. Candidates who have appeared for Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 can download the provisional key from the official website of UBSE UTET at ukutet.com and also from UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in. UTET Answer Key 2024 awaited: Where, how to download provisional key (Unsplash)

The written test was held on October 24, 2024 in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. Paper I and Paper 2 had 150 questions and the total marks was 150.

As per the official brochure, after the examination is completed, the answer key will be displayed by the Council on the website. If any candidate has any objection to any answer in the Answer Key issued by the Council, within the stipulated period, the claim/objection with proof in the prescribed format can be sent only through mail (secyutet@gmail.com).

UTET Answer Key 2024: Where, how to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UBSE UTET at ukutet.com.

Click on UTET Answer Key 2024 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates will be able to check the answers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Subject experts will examine and resolve the claims and objections. If the claim/objection is found correct, after making necessary amendments or revocations in the answer key, the final answer key will be prepared and displayed on the website.

After the completion of the examination, after careful scrutiny of the OMR Answer Sheet, the result of the examination will be declared by the Council within the stipulated period. The examination result will be displayed on the website of the Council and applicants will be informed about the declaration of the result through newspapers. Certificate-cum-marksheet will also be issued to all successful (eligible) applicants through registered post.