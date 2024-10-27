Menu Explore
ISRO-VSSC to recruit for 585 Apprentice Trainee posts, check walk in interview date

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Oct 27, 2024 11:53 AM IST

ISRO-VSSC will recruit candidates for Apprentice Trainee posts. Check walk in interview date here.

ISRO- Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre has invited applications for Apprentice Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can appear for walk in interview on October 28, 2024. Candidates can apply online through the official website of Ministry of Education NATS 2.0 portal at nats.education.gov.in.

ISRO-VSSC to recruit for 585 Apprentice Trainee posts, walk in interview date
ISRO-VSSC to recruit for 585 Apprentice Trainee posts, walk in interview date

This recruitment drive will fill up 585 posts in the organization.

The interview will be held at VSSC Guest House, ATF area, Veli, Near Veli Church, Thiruvananthapuram District, Kerala. The interview will commence at 9.30 am and will conclude at 5 pm.

Vacancy Details

  • Graduate Apprentice: 273 posts
  • Technician Apprentice: 312 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Selection will be based on the highest marks scored by the candidates in the relevant examination, with due weightage to reservation categories. The induction of apprentices against the 2024-25 training positions shall be strictly based on the candidate's position in the panel, subject to the availability of vacancies and the validity of the panel.

Documents needed at interview

Candidates will have to carry original documents and self attested copies of graduation certificate, consolidated marklist, proof of date of birth, caste/ community certificate, non-creamy layer certificate, income and asset certificate issued by Tahsildar, valid disability certificate, experience certificate and one passport size photograph. For more related details candidates can check the official website of VSSC.

