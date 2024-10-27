ADRE grade 4 examination underway amid internet suspension across Assam, exam conducted in 28 districts

A written examination for filling up grade IV posts of the Assam government is underway on Sunday, amid suspension of mobile internet services across the state for over seven hours. ADRE grade 4 examination is being held on Sunday, October 27, 2024 amid internet suspension across Assam. (Karun Sharma/HT file)

Mobile internet services remain suspended across the state from 8.30 am to 4 pm, the third instance in two months.

Mobile internet, WiFi and mobile data services are being suspended "in the interest of holding free, fair and transparent written examination and also to prevent any law and order issues having a bearing on public safety", an order said on Friday.

Voice calls and broadband connectivity based on fixed telephone lines remain functional during the period, it said.

Any violation of the promulgation will be punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and also under the relevant provision of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, the order added.

The competitive examination under the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) is being held in two shifts in 28 districts, official sources said.

The recruitment drive is for filling up a total of 5,023 posts.

Altogether 8,27,130 candidates are expected to appear in the recruitment examination being conducted for HSLC level posts in the first shift from 9 am to 11.30 am at 1,484 centres.

A total of 5,52,002 candidates have applied to appear for the examination for posts with a minimum qualification of Class-8 in the second shift from 1.30 pm to 4 pm at 808 centres.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a post on X on Saturday evening, extended his best wishes to the candidates.

The ADRE 2024 has set "standards of transparency and fairness and an example for everyone to emulate", the CM added.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place in all the examination centres.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is operating five pairs of examination special trains to facilitate candidates appearing for the tests, an NFR release said.

These trains will be operated for one trip each in both directions, it added.

Written tests for recruitment to grade III posts under the SLRC were held on September 15 and 29, during which mobile internet services were suspended.

About 18.50 lakh candidates had applied for the various classes of grade III posts and 13.70 lakh for the different grade IV posts, official sources said.

In the first instance, mobile internet services were suspended for four hours in nearly all the districts on two days in August 2022 when written examinations for grade III and IV posts under SLRC were conducted for the first time.