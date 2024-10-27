Yantra India Limited Trade Apprentices Recruitment 2024: Apply for 3883 posts at recruit-gov.com

Yantra India Limited has invited applications for Trade Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at recruit-gov.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 3883 posts in the organization. Yantra India Limited Trade Apprentices Recruitment 2024: Apply for 3883 posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The registration process started on October 22 and will end on November 21, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

ITI: 2498 posts

Non ITI: 1385 posts

Eligibility Criteria

For Non-ITI Category: Candidates should have passed Madhyamik (class X std or equivalent) on the closing date of the application and possess a minimum of 50% marks as per the criteria of the concerned Board (as per the original Marksheet) and with a minimum of 40% marks in both Mathematics and Science.

For ITI Category: Candidates should have passed the relevant trade test from any institute recognized by the NCVT or SCVT or any other authority specified through Gazette notification of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship/Ministry of Labour and Employment with duration as per the Trade Apprentices Act 1961 with possession of minimum 50% marks in the ITI examination.

The age limit can be checked on the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Selection will be on the basis of merit and choice of Ordnance Factory submitted by the candidate. The merit list will be prepared separately for NON-ITI and EX-ITI categories. The merit list for NON-ITI category will be prepared factory-wise based on overall percentage of marks in Madhyamik or matriculation (Class X standard or equivalent), aggregate in all subjects or best of 5 subjects as per criteria of the concerned 10th Board, as entered by the candidate in the online application form.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹200 + GST for UR and OBC category candidates and ₹100/- plus GST for SC/ST/Women/PWD/Others (Transgender). The payment can be made by using Internet Banking /debit card / credit card / CashCard, Wallets/lMPS/NEFT/UPI, BHIM.