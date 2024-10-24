Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Union Bank of India LBO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1500 Local Bank Officer posts at unionbankofindia.co.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Oct 24, 2024 06:10 PM IST

Union Bank of India will recruit for 1500 Local Bank Officer posts. The direct link to apply is given here.

Union Bank of India has invited applications for Local Bank Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Union Bank of India at unionbankofindia.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1500 posts in the organization.

Union Bank of India LBO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1500 posts, link here (Reuters)
Union Bank of India LBO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1500 posts, link here (Reuters)

The registration process begins on October 24 and will end on November 13, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Andhra Pradesh: 200 posts
  • Assam: 50 posts
  • Gujarat: 200 posts
  • Karnataka: 300 posts
  • Kerala: 100 posts
  • Maharashtra: 50 posts
  • Odisha: 100 posts
  • Tamil Nadu: 200 posts
  • Telangana: 200 posts
  • West Bengal: 100 posts

CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024 for PET releasing on November 4, check notice here

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have a full-time/regular Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a University/Institution recognized by the Government of India or its Regulatory bodies. The minimum age limit to apply is 20, and the maximum is 30.

The Cut-off Date for the purpose of eligibility in Age criteria shall be the 1st day of the month in which online registration commences i.e. 01.10.2024.

Selection Process

The selection process may comprise an Online Examination, Group Discussion (if conducted), application screening, and/or Personal Interview, depending on the number of applicants/eligible candidates.

The written examination will comprise 155 questions, and the maximum mark is 200. There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score.

Application Fee

The application fee for GEN/EWS/OBC category is 850/- and for SC/ST/PwBD candidates, the application fee is 175/-. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets/UPI.

Detailed Notification Here 

Direct link to apply here 

Elevate your career with...
See more
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //