Union Bank of India LBO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1500 Local Bank Officer posts at unionbankofindia.co.in, link here

Union Bank of India has invited applications for Local Bank Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Union Bank of India at unionbankofindia.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1500 posts in the organization. Union Bank of India LBO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1500 posts, link here (Reuters)

The registration process begins on October 24 and will end on November 13, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Andhra Pradesh: 200 posts

Assam: 50 posts

Gujarat: 200 posts

Karnataka: 300 posts

Kerala: 100 posts

Maharashtra: 50 posts

Odisha: 100 posts

Tamil Nadu: 200 posts

Telangana: 200 posts

West Bengal: 100 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have a full-time/regular Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a University/Institution recognized by the Government of India or its Regulatory bodies. The minimum age limit to apply is 20, and the maximum is 30.

The Cut-off Date for the purpose of eligibility in Age criteria shall be the 1st day of the month in which online registration commences i.e. 01.10.2024.

Selection Process

The selection process may comprise an Online Examination, Group Discussion (if conducted), application screening, and/or Personal Interview, depending on the number of applicants/eligible candidates.

The written examination will comprise 155 questions, and the maximum mark is 200. There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score.

Application Fee

The application fee for GEN/EWS/OBC category is ₹850/- and for SC/ST/PwBD candidates, the application fee is ₹175/-. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets/UPI.