CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024 for PET releasing on November 4, check notice here

Chhattisgarh Police will release CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024 for PET on November 4, 2024. Candidates who want to appear for the physical efficiency test can download the admit card through the official website of CG Police at cgpolice.gov.in. CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024 for PET releasing on November 4, notice here

As per the official notice, the scrutiny of the candidates' documents, physical measurement and physical efficiency test will be held on November 16, 2024.

The PET and document verification will be held at the designated examination venues in Raipur, Dhamtari, Durg, Rajnandgaon, Bilaspur, Raigarh, Surajpur, Jagdalpur and Kondagaon.

SSC CPO 2024 final answer key, marks out for Paper I at ssc.gov.in, link here

CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024: How to download

Candidates who will appear for PET can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CG Police at cgpolice.gov.in.

Click on CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Once done, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

AIBE 19 registration ends on October 25 at allindiabarexamination.com, direct link to apply here

The registration process started on January 1 and ended on March 6, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 5967 posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CG Police.