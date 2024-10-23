SSC CPO 2024 final answer key, marks out for Paper I at ssc.gov.in, link here

Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CPO 2024 final answer key and marks for Paper I on October 23, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2024 (Paper-I) can check the final answer key on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC CPO Final Answer Key 2024 out for Paper I at ssc.gov.in, link here

Along with the final answer key, the question papers of Paper I of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2024, have also been released. Candidates can access this facility on the official website from October 23 to November 7, 2024.

SSC CPO Final Answer Key 2024: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to check and download the final answer key.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Click on SSC SI in Delhi Police Final Answer Key 2024 for Paper I pdf link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open.

Check the login link available at the bottom of the page.

Click on the link and enter the required details.

Once done, the final answer key will be displayed.

Check the final answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, candidates can check their individual marks from October 23 to November 7, 2024, by logging in using their Registered ID and Password on the Commission's website.

The paper I result was announced on September 2, 2024. The Paper I examination was conducted from June 27 to June 29, 2024.

This year, the commission will fill 4187 vacancies through the Delhi Police and CAPF SI recruitment examination, of which 125 will be for Delhi Police SI Males, 61 for Delhi Police SI Females, and 4001 for CAPF SI. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of SSC.