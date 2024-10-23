Menu Explore
AIBE 19 registration ends on October 25 at allindiabarexamination.com, direct link to apply here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Oct 23, 2024 06:01 PM IST

AIBE 19 registration will end on October 25, 2024. The direct link to apply is given here.

Bar Council of India, BCI will close the AIBE 19 registration process on October 25, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for All India Bar Examination XIX can find the direct link through the official website of AIBE at llindiabarexamination.com.

AIBE 19 registration ends on October 25, direct link to apply here
AIBE 19 registration ends on October 25, direct link to apply here

The last date for payment through online mode is October 28, 2024. Corrections in the registration form can be made until October 30, 2024. The admit card will be released on 18 November 2024, and the examination will be held on November 24, 2024.

As per the official website, only LL.B students (3 year or 5 year) who have passed out of BCI recognised Universities or approved Colleges (who may or may not have procured their degrees and may or may not have been enrolled or having once been enrolled had surrendered their enrolment), and/ or who are final year, final semester LL.B students, without any backlogs, are eligible to apply for AIBE.

Direct link to apply for AIBE 19

AIBE 19: How to register

Candidates who are eligible to appear for the examination can apply online by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of AIBE at llindiabarexamination.com.
  • Click on AIBE 19 registration link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
  • Once done, login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, BCI has added a new examination center in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, for the All India Bar Examination – XIX and onward. Candidates applying for the exam can select “Vijayawada” as their preferred test city. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIBE.

Check schedule here 

