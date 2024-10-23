Menu Explore
OPSC OCS Prelims 2023: Odisha Civil Services exam postponed due to cyclone DANA

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Oct 23, 2024 05:01 PM IST

OPSC OCS Prelims 2023 exam postponed due to cyclone DANA. The official notice is available on opsc.gov.in.

Odisha Public Service Commission has postponed the OPSC OCS Prelims 2023 examination due to cyclonic storm ‘DANA’. Candidates can check the official notice on the OPSC website at opsc.gov.in. The next date of the OCS prelims examination 2023 will be notified after 7 days.

The Odisha Civil Services Prelims examination was scheduled to be held on October 27, 2024 at five zonal centres of the state- Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur depending on the number of candidates from the respective zones.

OPSC OCS 2022 merit list out at opsc.gov.in, 683 candidates recommended

The official notice reads, “In view of the impending cyclonic storm "DANA", the OCS Preliminary Examination-2023, pursuant to Advt. No. 20 of 2023-24 scheduled to be held on 27.10.2024 is hereby postponed. The next date of OCS Preliminary examination- 2023 shall be notified after 07 days.”

The prelims examination for the OPSC Civil Services will consist of two compulsory General Studies papers. Questions in both papers will be objective-type. Each paper will carry 200 marks and last two hours. There will be negative markings for incorrect answers.

The marks obtained in the prelims examination by the candidates declared qualified for admission to the main examination shall not be counted for determining their final order of merit.

The admit card for OPSC OCS was released on October 21, 2024. The link is available on the official website.

The Odisha Civil Services Examination 2023 is being conducted for 399 vacancies notified by various departments of the state government. The registration process was started on January 18 and ended on February 16, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of OPSC.

Official Notice Here

