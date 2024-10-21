OPSC OCS Prelims admit card 2023 released at opsc.gov.in, direct link here

OPSC Prelims Admit Card 2023: The Odisha Public Service Commission has released admit cards for the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) prelims examination 2023. Candidates who will appear in the examination can download their admit cards or admission certificates along with the exam day instructions from the commission's website, opsc.gov.in. The direct link is given below. OPSC OCS Prelims admit card 2023 has been released at opsc.gov.in. Download via direct link here.

The preliminary examination will be held on October 27 at test centres across the state.

How to download OPSC OCS Prelims admit card

Go to opsc.gov.in. Open the link that reads ‘Download Admission Certificate & Instructions for the Odisha Civil Services-2023 Preliminary examination (Advt. No. 20 of 2023-24)’ Enter your login credentials – PPSAN, date of birth and select the exam name. Submit and check your admit card. Check reporting time, paper timing and exam day guidelines. Take a printout of the admit card as per the required format.

The prelims examination for the OPSC Civil Services will consist of two compulsory papers of General Studies. Questions in both papers will be objective-type.

Each papers in the preliminary examination will carry 200 marks and the duration will be two hours.

Candidates who will qualify the prelims examination will appear for the mains examination, the details of which will be shared later. The mains examination will be followed by interviews.

Using the prelims examination, the commission will shortlist candidates for the mains round, which will be more than 12 times the number of total vacancies.

The Odisha Civil Services Examination 2023 is being conducted for 399 vacancies notified by various departments of the state government.