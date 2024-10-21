UP Police Constable result 2024 expected soon at uppbpb.gov.in, details here

UP Police Constable Result 2024 Date: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is expected to announce the Constable recruitment exam results soon. When declared, candidates can check their scorecards and category-wise cut-off marks at uppbpb.gov.in. UP Police Constable result 2024 will be announced soon at uppbpb.gov.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Recently, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) posted on X that CM Yogi Adityanath has directed the board to declare the results by the end of this month.

The Chief Minister has asked to expedite the recruitment process for vacant posts and ensure the sanctity of examinations at all cost, his office said.

The Constable recruitment examination in Uttar Pradesh was conducted in two phases.

The first phase was held on August 23, 24, and 25, 2024, and the second phase was held on August 30 and 31, 2024.

There were two shifts on all exam days: the first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The UPPRB conducted the exam for around 18 lakh students at 1,174 exam centres located in 67 districts across the state.

Biometric verification, including fingerprint and facial recognition of candidates were some of the method used by the board to ensure a fair examination.

How to check UP Police Constable result 2024?

Go to uppbpb.gov.in

Open the Constable recruitment exam result link given on the home page

On the login window, provide the requested information

Submit and check your result on the next page

Download and save a copy of the scorecard.

The provisional answer keys for the test were released in phases, and the objection window closed on September 19, 2024.

For information, candidates can check the official website of the board.