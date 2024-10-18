Menu Explore
UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2024: Registration for 613 posts begins today at psc.uk.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Oct 18, 2024 11:27 AM IST

UKPSC will recruit candidates for Lecturer posts. Eligible candidates can apply for 613 posts at psc.uk.gov.in.

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission, UKPSC has invited applications for Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education (Lecturer-Group 'C') Services General/Women Branch Exam-2024. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.

UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2024: Registration for 613 posts begins today(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2024: Registration for 613 posts begins today(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

This recruitment drive will fill up 613 Lecturer posts in the organisation. The registration process begins on October 18 and will end on November 7, 2024.Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important dates

  • Opening date of application: October 18, 2024
  • Closing date of application: November 7, 2024
  • Last date for payment of application fee: November 7, 2024
  • Correction window opens: November 19
  • Correction window closes: November 28, 2024

How to Apply

  • Visit the official website of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.
  • Click on recruitment link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates must click on the UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2024 link.
  • Again a new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
  • Once done, login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UKPSC.

Official notice here

