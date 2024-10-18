UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2024: Registration for 613 posts begins today at psc.uk.gov.in

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission, UKPSC has invited applications for Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education (Lecturer-Group 'C') Services General/Women Branch Exam-2024. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in. UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2024: Registration for 613 posts begins today(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

This recruitment drive will fill up 613 Lecturer posts in the organisation. The registration process begins on October 18 and will end on November 7, 2024.Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important dates

Opening date of application: October 18, 2024

Closing date of application: November 7, 2024

Last date for payment of application fee: November 7, 2024

Correction window opens: November 19

Correction window closes: November 28, 2024

How to Apply

Visit the official website of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.

Click on recruitment link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates must click on the UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2024 link.

Again a new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UKPSC.

