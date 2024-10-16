Menu Explore
RPSC Agriculture Department Exam 2024: Registration for 241 posts begins on October 21 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Oct 16, 2024 08:30 PM IST

RPSC Agriculture Department Exam 2024 registration begins on October 21 for 241 posts. Details can be checked here.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has invited applications for RPSC Agriculture Department Exam 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can find the direct link on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 241 posts in the organization.

RPSC Agriculture Department Exam 2024: Registration begins on October 21(File Photo)
RPSC Agriculture Department Exam 2024: Registration begins on October 21(File Photo)

The registration process will begin on October 21 and will end on 19 November 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

ITBP MO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 345 Medical Officer posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Agriculture Officer (NSA): 115 posts
  • Assistant Agriculture Officer (SA): 10 posts
  • Statistical Officer: 18 posts
  • Agriculture Research Officer: 98 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check their educational qualifications and age limits through the detailed notification available here.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected through a written examination. If necessary, the Commission can adopt a scaling/moderation/normalization method in evaluating answer sheets/answer books. The date and place of the examination will be informed in due course.

Correction in online application form

Candidates can correct their name, father's name, date of birth, and gender on the online application form. Candidates can make corrections in their online application form within 10 days from the last date of application by paying the prescribed fee of 500/-.

Also Read: JIPMER Faculty Recruitment 2024: Registration for 80 posts begins on October 25 at jipmer.edu.in

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to UR/ Creamy Layer of Backward Class / Creamy Layer of Most Backward Class will have to pay 600/- as an application fee. SC/ST/ Backward Class-Non-Creamy Layer/Most Backward Class-Non-Creamy Layer/ PwD candidates must pay 400/- as an application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RPSC.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
© 2024 HindustanTimes
