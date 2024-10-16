JIPMER Faculty Recruitment 2024: Registration for 80 posts begins on October 25 at jipmer.edu.in

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, JIPMER has invited applications for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online from October 25 onwards on the official website of JIPMER at jipmer.edu.in. The last date to apply for Professor and Assistant Professor posts is November 21, 2024. JIPMER Faculty Recruitment 2024: Registration for 80 posts begins on October 25(Vtbijoy / Wikimedia Commons)

This recruitment drive will fill 80 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

JIPMER, Puducherry

Professor: 26 posts

Assistant Professor: 35 posts

JIPMER, Karaikal

Professor: 2 posts

Assistant Professor: 17 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here.

Age Limit

Professor: Not exceeding 58 years as on the closing date i.e., 21.11.2024

Assistant Professor: Not exceeding 50 years as on the closing date i.e., 21.11.2024

Where to send applications

Candidates can send the hard copy of the application to the Assistant Administrative Officer, Admn. 4 (Faculty Wing) Second Floor, Administrative Block, JIPMER Dhanvantari Nagar, Puducherry 605 006, and the soft copy to facrectt2024@jipmer.ac.in, along with all the necessary documents mentioned in the official notification.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise a personal interview and online videoconferencing. The selected candidates for JIPMER, Karaikal, will be posted to work at the JIPMER Karaikal campus and will not have any right to seek their transfer to the JIPMER Puducherry campus.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹1500/- + transaction charges for UR/EWS/OBC category candidates and ₹1200/—+ transaction charges for SC/ST category candidates. PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disability) are exempt from the application fee. The fee can be paid through online mode: Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, and UPI.