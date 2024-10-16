Menu Explore
WCL Recruitment 2024: Apply for 902 Trade Apprentice posts at westerncoal.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Oct 16, 2024 01:04 PM IST

WCL will recruit candidates for Trade Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply at westerncoal.in.

Western Coalfields Limited, WCL has invited applications for Trade Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of WCL at westerncoal.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 902 posts in the organization.

WCL Recruitment 2024: Apply for 902 Apprentice and Security Guard posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
WCL Recruitment 2024: Apply for 902 Apprentice and Security Guard posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The registration process started on October 15 and will end on October 28, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • ITI Trade Apprentices: 841 posts
  • Freshers Trade Apprentice (Security Guard): 61 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have educational qualifications through the Detailed Notification available here.

The candidates' age limit should be between 18 and 25. The maximum age limit is relaxed by 5 years for candidates belonging to SC and ST and 3 years for OBC.

Those candidates who have undertaken any previous apprenticeship training as a part of the apprenticeship programme or who are undergoing any regular course of study as regular candidates from any educational institute are not eligible to apply.

Stipend

  • One year ITI: 7700/- per month
  • Two year ITI: 8050/- per month
  • Fresher: 6000/- per month

Selection Process

The concerned establishment shall select candidates in each trade separately. The establishment shall also scrutinize applications, verify documents, conduct medical examinations, etc.

The provisional selection shall be made from the merit list prepared by each establishment based on the percentage of marks obtained in the qualifying examination.

Period of Apprentice Training

The Apprenticeship training for ITI Trade Apprentices shall be 12 months, and for Freshers Trade Apprentices, the apprenticeship training shall be as specified in the apprenticeship rule. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of Western Coalfields Limited.

Direct link to apply here 

Follow Us On