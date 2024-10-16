RRB Technician 2024 registration ends today, submit forms at rrbapply.gov.in

RRB Technician Recruitment: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will close the application window for Technician recruitment 2024 today, October 16. Interested candidates can apply for the 14,298 vacancies at rrbapply.gov.in. RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Registration ends today at rrbapply.gov.in

On October 2, the RRBs reopened the application window for Technician posts following the addition of more vacancies to the recruitment drive. Candidates who did not apply for it previously have another opportunity to submit their forms and existing candidates are allowed to edit a few details in their application forms.

Existing candidates are allowed to apply for newly added categories and for already notified categories they did not opt for previously. They will be also allowed to modify their preferences. Such candidates are not required to pay any extra fee.

Candidates who did not submit their applications previously, those who applied but did not pay the fee, and those who applied for Category 1 (Technician Grade 1) and did not apply for Technician Grade 3 will be treated as fresh candidates.

Fresh candidates can apply for all posts under categories 2 to 40.

The application form correction window for technician vacancies will open on October 17 and close on 21. During the edit window, new candidates can edit their forms as per the conditions laid down on the notification.

Existing candidates will be allowed to edit the following details– educational qualification, zone and post preferences, photo and signature.

For any help regarding the application process, candidates can contact the RRB helpdesk numbers – 9592011188 and 01725653333 between 10 am and 5 pm. They can also email at rrb.help@csc.gov.in.

For updates about technician recruitment, candidates should regularly visit the official websites of the RRBs.