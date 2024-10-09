RRB NTPC 2025: Last date to apply for graduate, undergraduate posts extended

RRB NTPC 2024: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have extended the application deadline for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) recruitment 2024 for both graduate and undergraduate level posts. For RRB NTPC UG, candidates can apply up to October 27. Previously, the application deadline was October 20. The application deadline for RRB NTPC graduate posts is October 20. Previously, it was October 13. RRB NTPC 2025: Application deadline for graduate, undergraduate posts extended(Rajkumar)

RRB NTPC 2024: Revised important dates

For UG posts

Last date to apply: October 27

Date for fee payment after application window closes: October 28 to 29

Edit window: October 30 to November 6.

For graduate posts

Last date to apply: October 20

Date for fee payment after application window closes: October 21 to 22

Edit window: October 23 to 30.

RRBs said the details filled in the ‘create an account’ form and the choices of RRBs can not be edited during the correction window.

RRB NTPC 2024: Vacancy details

This recruitment is for a total of 11,558 vacancies. Of these, 3,445 are for undergraduate-level posts, and 8,113 are for graduate-level posts.

These are the vacancies under RRB NTPC for graduate-level posts-

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies

Station Master: 994 vacancies

Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies

Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies

Total: 8,113

These are the NTPC vacancies for Undergraduate level posts:

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies

Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies

Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies

Total: 3,445

The application fee for RRB NTPC 2024 is ₹250 for SC, ST, female, PwBD, Transgender, ex-servicemen, Minorities and Economically Backward Class (EBC) candidates. For all other candidates, the application fee is ₹500.

Candidates who appear for the computer-based test (CBT) will be eligible for a partial refund of the application fee after the deduction of bank charges.

For further details, they can visit the official website of the RRBs.