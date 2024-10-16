ITBP MO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 345 Medical Officer posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

Indo Tibetan Border Police Force, ITBP has invited applications for Super Specialist Medical Officer, Specialist Medical Officers and Medical Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. ITBP MO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 345 Medical Officer posts

This recruitment drive will fill up 345 posts in the organization. The registration process begins today, October 16 and will end on November 14, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Super Specialist Medical Officers: 5 posts

Specialist Medical Officers: 176 posts

Medical Officers: 164 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here.

Age Limit

Super Specialist Medical Officers: Below 50 years

Specialist Medical Officers: Below 40 years

Medical Officers: Below 30 years

Selection Process

Candidates whose online applications are found in order, will be issued e-admit card mentioning date, time and venue for ‘Documentation and Interview’ by a designated Board of Officers at the designated centres followed by PST and MET.

The interview will carry 200 marks and shall be conducted to test the General knowledge and ability of the candidates in the field of their academic study and also access the nature of personality, intellectual curiosity, and balance of judgement and alertness of mind, ability for social cohesion, integrity of character, initiative and capability for leadership of the candidates.

Application Fee

Male candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories will have to pay ₹400/—as application fee. Candidates belonging to the SC, ST, Ex-servicemen, and female categories are exempt from the application fee. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of ITBP.

