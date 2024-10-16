NITI Aayog internship for UG, PG students, research scholars: All you need to know

For budding professionals, an internship offers a chance not only to develop and refine essential work skills but also to gain valuable experience that can significantly benefit their careers. It provides a practical platform to apply theoretical knowledge in the real world, thereby bridging the gap between academic learning and professional work life. All you need to know about NITI Aayog internship for students and research scholars(Pexel/For representation)

Also read: RBI Summer Internship 2024: Registration begins at rbi.org.in, direct link here

It also enables them to build networks, understand workplace dynamics, and get a glimpse of their chosen field which can guide them in making informed career decisions. Internships can often lead to job offers or recommendations that are invaluable in today's competitive job market.

Also read: PM Internship Scheme 2024: Registration starts at pminternship.mca.gov.in, here's direct link to apply

Ministries and departments of the central government have many such programmes to introduce young professionals to their respective fields. NITI Aayog opens its doors every month to undergraduate and postgraduate students and research scholars to join the organisation as interns.

Here is all you need to know about the NITI Aayog internship:

The online application portal opens from 1-10 of every month. Undergraduate students who have completed or appeared in the end-semester examination are eligible to apply for the NITI Aayog internship. Applicants also require at least 85 per cent marks in the Class 12 board exam. Postgraduate students who have completed the 1st or 2nd semester or are pursuing research/PhD can apply for the internship. These candidates require 70 per cent or more marks at graduation level. Those who have appeared in the final examination or just completed the UG/PG degree and waiting for admission for higher studies may also be considered for the internship, provided that they have secured 70 per cent or more marks in all the years/semesters of their degree course till the date of application, and the period between the declaration of final results and the desired month of internship is not more than six months. The duration of the internship will be at least six weeks and not more than six months. Upon completion of their internships, students will be awarded certificates. Interns must maintain at least 75 per cent attendance during the internship. Those with low attendance will not be eligible for an extension and certificate of internship.

Also read: 4 government internship opportunities for college, university students

Following are the domains/areas available for the NITI Aayog internship:

Agriculture

Data Management and Analysis

Economics

Education/Human Resources Development

Energy Sector

Foreign Trade/Commerce

Governance

Health, Nutrition, Women & Child Development

Industry

Infrastructure connectivity

Mass Communications and Social Media

Mining Sector

Natural Resources, Environment & Forests

Programme Monitoring and Evaluation

Project appraisal and management.

Public Finances/Budget

Public Private Partnership

Rural Development and SDGs

Science and Technology

Skill Development & Employment

Social justice and empowerment

Sports and Youth development

Tourism and culture

Urbanization/smart city.

Water Resources

To know more about the NITI Aayog internship, check the official website here.