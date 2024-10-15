Reserve Bank of India has started the RBI Summer Internship 2024 registration process on October 15, 2024. Domestic students who want to apply for internship programme can find the direct link on the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in. RBI Summer Internship 2024: Registration begins at rbi.org.in, direct link here (Reuters)

The last date to apply is December 15, 2024. Candidates must ensure that they correctly mention the state in which their college/ institute is located.

The internship lasts three months, from April to July. The bank may reduce/extend the period at its discretion.

RBI Summer Internship 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates pursuing a) post-graduate courses b) Integrated five-year courses in Management / Statistics / Law / Commerce / Economics / Econometrics / Banking / Finance c) Three-year full time professional bachelor’s degree in Law from reputed Institutions / Colleges located in India. Students currently in their course's penultimate year can only apply for the summer placement.

RBI Summer Internship 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in.

Click on opportunities link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on RBI Summer Internship 2024 link.

Again a new page will open where candidates will have to click on online web-based application form link.

Fill the form and click on submit.

Once done, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RBI selects only 125 students for summer placement every year. In January / February of the following year, the short-listed candidates will be interviewed at the offices as indicated. The names of selected students will be communicated in February / March.