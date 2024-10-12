Menu Explore
PM Internship Scheme 2024: Registration starts at pminternship.mca.gov.in, here's direct link to apply

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Oct 12, 2024 05:19 PM IST

Through the internship scheme, youth gain exposure for 12 months to real-life business environments across varied professions and employment opportunities.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has started the registration process for PM Internship Scheme 2024. Candidates who wish to apply for the internship scheme can apply online through the official website of the PM Internship Scheme at pminternship.mca.gov.in.

One crore candidates will be provided internship opportunities in the top 500 companies in five years.(HT file)
Direct Link to apply for PM Internship Scheme 2024

Adani Group, Coca-Cola, Eicher, Deloitte, Mahindra Group, Maruti Suzuki, PepsiCo, HDFC, Wipro, ICICI, Hindustan Unilever, Samsung and Hewlett Packard are among 500 firms to have listed themselves under the PM Internship Scheme 2024.

Also Read: Maharashtra government signs MOU with NIELIT to support technical education in India

To apply for the PM Internship Scheme 2024, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  1. Visit the official website of the PM Internship Scheme at pminternship.mca.gov.in.
  2. Click on the register link, and a new page will open.
  3. Fill in the registration details and click on submit.
  4. Based on the information provided by the candidates, a resume will be generated by the portal.
  5. Apply for up to 5 internship opportunities based on preferences- location, sector, functional role and qualifications.
  6. Once done, click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

One crore candidates will be provided internship opportunities in the top 500 companies in five years. For the financial year 2024-25, the centre has targeted to provide 1.25 lakh internship opportunities in the top companies.

Also Read: CBSE Board Exams 2025: 75% attendance compulsory to appear for Class 10, 12 exams

Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
