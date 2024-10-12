CBSE Board Exams 2025: 75% attendance compulsory to appear for Class 10, 12 exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in an official notice to Principals/Heads of Schools affiliated with CBSE, reminded that all schools must strictly adhere to Rules 13 and 14 of the CBSE Examination Bye-Laws regarding student attendance for Class X and XII board examinations. Students write their CBSE board exams in Gurugram.(PTI Photo)

“It is well understood that schools are not just centers for academic learning but play a critical role in the overall development of students. Along with imparting subject knowledge, schools facilitate extracurricular activities, peer learning, character building, values inculcation, teamwork, collaboration, respecting diversity, inclusion, and many more. Therefore, the regular attendance of students in the school is vital to ensuring their holistic development,” mentioned the notice.

As per the Board's regulations, a minimum of 75% attendance is mandatory for students to be eligible to appear for the Board examinations.

“ The Board offers a 25% relaxation only in cases of exigencies such as medical emergencies, participation in national or international sports events, and other serious reasons, provided the necessary documentation is submitted,” informed CBSE in the notice.

Schools are directed to inform students and parents about the attendance requirement and its potential consequences if not complied with. The Board also informed that if it is observed at the time of the sudden inspection of the schools by the CBSE that students are absent without proper leave records, it will be presumed that they are not attending the schools regularly, CBSE shall not allow them to appear in the Board examinations.

It is to be noted that no changes to the attendance records will be permitted once the school has submitted the shortage of attendance cases to the CBSE and attendance will be calculated as of 1st January of the academic session, mentioned the Board.

Along with the directions, the Board also listed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for condoning the shortage of attendance and a Proforma to be used when submitting cases for condonation.

