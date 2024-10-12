Menu Explore
PM Internship Scheme 2024: Registration begins today at pminternship.mca.gov.in, here’s how to apply

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Oct 12, 2024 08:20 AM IST

PM Internship Scheme 2024 registration begins today, October 12, 2024. The steps to apply is given here.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, MCA will begin the registration process for PM Internship Scheme 2024 on October 12, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the internship scheme can apply online through the official website of PM Internship Scheme at pminternship.mca.gov.in. The portal will be open for youth registration and profile creation at 5 PM today.

PM Internship Scheme 2024: Registration begins today, here’s how to apply (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The website reads, “The portal is open for youth registration and profile creation from 5pm today. After you register and create your profile, you will be notified of the Internship opportunities on your registered email/mobile number. The option to choose from internship opportunities will be made available thereafter. There is no registration or application fee. Please stay connected for further updates.”

Official Website Here 

PM Internship Scheme 2024: How to apply

To apply for the PM Internship Scheme 2024, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of PM Internship Scheme at pminternship.mca.gov.in.
  • Click on the register link, and a new page will open.
  • Fill the registration details and click on submit.
  • Based on the information provided by the candidates, a resume will be generated by the portal.
  • Apply for upto 5 internship opportunities based on preferences- location, sector, functional role and qualifications.
  • Once done, click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

PM Internship Scheme 2024: Registration begins soon at pminternship.mca.gov.in, check eligibility, how to apply here

This internship scheme will help the youth gain exposure for 12 months to real-life business environments across varied professions and employment opportunities. One crore candidates will be provided internship opportunities in the top 500 companies in five years. For the financial year 2024-25, the centre has targeted to provide 1.25 lakh internship opportunities in the top companies.

Adani Group, Coca-Cola, Eicher, Deloitte, Mahindra Group, Maruti Suzuki, PepsiCo, HDFC, Wipro, ICICI, Hindustan Unilever, Samsung and Hewlett Packard are among 500 firms to have listed themselves under the scheme.

Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
