Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PM Internship Scheme 2024: Registration begins soon at pminternship.mca.gov.in, check eligibility, how to apply here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Oct 05, 2024 09:53 AM IST

PM Internship Scheme 2024 registration begins soon on pminternship.mca.gov.in. The eligibility, how to apply can be checked here.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, MCA, will soon begin the registration process for the PM Internship Scheme 2024. Once it is available, candidates who want to apply can find the direct link on the official website at pminternship.mca.gov.in.

PM Internship Scheme 2024: Registration begins soon, check eligibility here
PM Internship Scheme 2024: Registration begins soon, check eligibility here

The website has a link for partner companies to register for the internship scheme for candidates. The candidates' portal will be opened soon.

This internship scheme will help the youth gain exposure for 12 months to real-life business environments across varied professions and employment opportunities. In five years, one crore candidates will be provided internship opportunities in the top 500 companies. For the financial year 2024-25, the centre has targeted to provide 1.25 lakh internship opportunities in the top companies.

Govt rolls out PM's internship scheme on pilot basis; aims to provide 1 cr internship over 5 years

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the internship scheme should have passed High School, Higher Secondary School, possess a certificate from an ITI, hold a diploma from a Polytechnic Institute, or are graduates with degrees such as BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BCA, BBA, B.Pharma, etc. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 to 24 years as of the last date for submission of the application.

The candidate should be an Indian nationalist and should not be employed full-time and should not be engaged in full-time education. Candidates enrolled in online/ distance learning programmes are eligible to apply.

Centre launches internship scheme benefiting over 125,000 underprivileged students

Monthly stipend

Candidates will get 5000/- as a monthly assistant for the entire duration of 12 months of the internship. Out of the total amount, the company will pay 500/- to each intern from the Company's CSR funds, and the government will pay 4500/-.

Official Website here 

How to apply

To apply for the PM Internship Scheme 2024, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of PM Internship Scheme at pminternship.mca.gov.in.
  • Click on the register link, and a new page will open.
  • Fill the registration details and click on submit.
  • Based on the information provided by the candidates, a resume will be generated by the portal.
  • Apply for upto 5 internship opportunities based on preferences- location, sector, functional role and qualifications.
  • Once done, click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation,...
See more
Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On