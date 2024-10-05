PM Internship Scheme 2024: Registration begins soon at pminternship.mca.gov.in, check eligibility, how to apply here

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, MCA, will soon begin the registration process for the PM Internship Scheme 2024. Once it is available, candidates who want to apply can find the direct link on the official website at pminternship.mca.gov.in. PM Internship Scheme 2024: Registration begins soon, check eligibility here

The website has a link for partner companies to register for the internship scheme for candidates. The candidates' portal will be opened soon.

This internship scheme will help the youth gain exposure for 12 months to real-life business environments across varied professions and employment opportunities. In five years, one crore candidates will be provided internship opportunities in the top 500 companies. For the financial year 2024-25, the centre has targeted to provide 1.25 lakh internship opportunities in the top companies.

Govt rolls out PM's internship scheme on pilot basis; aims to provide 1 cr internship over 5 years

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the internship scheme should have passed High School, Higher Secondary School, possess a certificate from an ITI, hold a diploma from a Polytechnic Institute, or are graduates with degrees such as BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BCA, BBA, B.Pharma, etc. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 to 24 years as of the last date for submission of the application.

The candidate should be an Indian nationalist and should not be employed full-time and should not be engaged in full-time education. Candidates enrolled in online/ distance learning programmes are eligible to apply.

Centre launches internship scheme benefiting over 125,000 underprivileged students

Monthly stipend

Candidates will get ₹5000/- as a monthly assistant for the entire duration of 12 months of the internship. Out of the total amount, the company will pay ₹500/- to each intern from the Company's CSR funds, and the government will pay ₹4500/-.

How to apply

To apply for the PM Internship Scheme 2024, candidates can follow the steps given below.