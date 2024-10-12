Maharashtra government signs MOU with NIELIT to support technical education in India

In a significant move towards bolstering technical education in India a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology and Government of Maharashtra through its Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education, Mumbai on Friday. Maha government signs MOU with NIELIT to support technical education in India

On this occasion, Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Railways and Information & Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "the collaboration between NIELIT and the Government of Maharashtra will ensure that students receive practical education, tailored to the current needs of the industry."

"This effort, beginning in Maharashtra, will be extended to other states, focusing particularly on Polytechnic institutions, ITIs, and the newly established university in the state. This is an exciting opportunity for our youth, especially in the IT industry", he added.

The scope of the work in this MoU is to establish Center of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence(Al), Robotics, Internet of Things (IOT), Industry 4.0, 3D Printing and Allied Technologies for capacity training and Research & Development centres at Government polytechnic and Government Engineering college in Maharashtra State and to seek funding from Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) & other Govt. organizations through joint project proposals.

Ashwini Vaishnaw also praised the initiative and willingness of Chandrakant Dada Patil, Maharashtra's Higher and Technical Education Minister in setting up the CoEs which was actively taken up by the Ministry. Addressing a gathering at the signing ceremony of this MoU, Vaishnaw emphasized the importance of aligning education with industry demands.

While highlighting Patil's foresight in recognizing the industrial strength of Maharashtra and the need for equipping its youth with relevant skills in today's economy, he said, "the industrial strength of Maharashtra, which has a 150-200 year-old industrial base, is combined with the technical education necessary for today's youth. This framework aligns perfectly with the New Education Policy by focusing on practical and technical education."

Maharashtra has built a strong foundation through its well-established network of Polytechnics, ITIs, and higher education institutions, which have developed the necessary capacities to house Centers of Excellence in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and IoT. It is based on these developed capabilities that the Government of Maharashtra was able to seek funding from the central government, a proposal that was actively supported and delivered by MeitY, ensuring that Maharashtra can lead in cutting-edge technical education and innovation.

The initiative is expected to create significant opportunities for students, providing them with the necessary skills and job placements to succeed in the rapidly evolving technological landscape. The Government of Maharashtra has a total 40 Government Polytechnics and 300 private polytechnic in the State and the state government through Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education has already established the Center of Excellence in IoT at 6 Govt. Polytechnics and Center of Excellence in Robotics & Automation at 3 Govt. Polytechnics. At the remaining Govt. Polytechnics, Center of Excellence will be established through the funds made available through this MoU.

Chandrakant (Dada) Patil, Minister of Higher & Technical Education, Govt. of Maharashtra, Dr. Vinod Mohitkar, Director, Technical Education, M.S., Dr. Pramod Naik, Director, Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education, Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) and various officials from MeitY were also present at the signing ceremony. (ANI)