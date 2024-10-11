XIM University invites applications for MBA and Executive MBA programs, details inside

Xavier Institute of Management (XIM) University is inviting applications from interested candidates for its MBA (two-year full-time) programs, MMS in Business Finance Program, and Executive MBA-BM (one-year full-time course for working executives) programs for the academic year 2025-26. Applicants opting for XAT/CAT/GMAT are required to follow the XAT/CAT/GMAT advertisements respectively and apply in time. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Candidates need to note that the last date to submit their application forms is December 10, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria:

For the two-year Master's Program in Business Management, candidates with a Bachelor's degree of minimum three-year duration (or equivalent) in any discipline, from a recognized University, with at least 55% marks in aggregate can apply. Final-year degree students, who expect to complete their final examinations and other requirements for obtaining the degree by June 15, 2025, can also apply.

For the two-year Master of Management Studies Program in Business Finance, candidates from B.Com (Accounting/Finance), or BBM/BBA, or B.Sc. (Mathematics/Statistics), or B.A. (Economics), or B.Tech, or CA/CS/CMA background with at least 55% marks in aggregate, from a recognized university can apply. Final-year degree students, who expect to complete their final examinations and other requirements for obtaining the degree by June 15, 2025, can also apply.

For the one-year Master's Program in Business Management for Executives, candidates with a Bachelor's degree of minimum three-year duration (or equivalent) in any discipline, with at least 55% marks in aggregate, from a recognized University can apply.

Candidates should also possess at least 3 years of experience (as of July 01, 2025) in an executive capacity in an organisation of repute in the public, private or non-governmental sector. Self-employed persons should have a minimum of 5 years of experience after obtaining a qualifying degree.

Admissions to the above-mentioned programs are based on performance in one of the following entrance exams:

XAT (to be conducted on January 5, 2025)

CAT (to be held on November 24, 2024)

GMAT (conducted in 2023 or 2024)

XGMT (XIM General Management Test, scheduled for January 25, 2025)

NMAT [for selected programs] (scheduled for December 20, 2024).

Applicants opting for XAT/CAT/GMAT are required to follow the XAT/CAT/GMAT advertisements respectively and apply in time. Registering for XAT/CAT/GMAT is a prerequisite for applying to XIM University's MBA-BM program, if not opting for XGMT, mentioned the official website.

For more information regarding the application process and course details, visit the official website.

