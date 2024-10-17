Punjab & Sind Bank Apprentices Recruitment 2024: Apply for 100 posts at punjabandsindbank.co.in, link here

Punjab and Sind Bank has invited applications for Apprentices posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Punjab and Sind Bank at punjabandsindbank.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 100 posts in the organization. Punjab & Sind Bank Apprentices Recruitment 2024: Apply for 100 posts, link here

The registration process started on October 16 and will end on October 31, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Delhi: 30 posts

Punjab: 70 posts

RPSC Agriculture Department Exam 2024: Registration for 241 posts begins on October 21 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have graduated in any discipline from a recognized University/ Institute or any equivalent qualifications recognized as such by the Central Government.

The age limit to apply is 20 to 28 years as of October 21, 2024.

The apprentice should be proficient in the local language (reading, writing, speaking and understanding) of the State/ UT.

Selection Process

Candidates who meet the minimum eligibility criteria will be placed according to their 10+2 marks in descending order in the respective category, state, and district. A merit list will be drawn state, district, and category-wise. Final selection will be subject to verification of eligibility for the post, information shared in the online application, and merit as per HSC/10+2 marks.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹100+ applicable taxes + payment gateway charges for SC/ST/PWD category candidates and ₹200 + applicable taxes + payment gateway charges for General, EWS and OBC category.

Other Details

Candidates are required to register on the apprenticeship portal – apprenticeshipindia.gov.in and nats.education.gov.in before applying for apprenticeship in the bank. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Punjab and Sind Bank.