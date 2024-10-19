OPSC OCS 2022 merit list out at opsc.gov.in, 683 candidates recommended

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the merit list of candidates recommended in the Odisha Civil Service Examination 2022 on October 19, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results can visit the official website at opsc.gov.in. As per the official notice, the candidature of selected candidates is subjected to further verification of the testimonials/certificates furnished by the candidates by the concerned appointing authority. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

OPSC conducted the Main (Written) Examination of the Odisha Civil Service Exam 2022 on February 25, 26, 28 and March 1& 3, 2024. The Personality Test was conducted from September 10, 2024, to October 7, 2024.

Based on the Main (Written) Examination and the Personality Test, the Commission recommended 683 candidates in order of merit for appointment to the posts/services coming under the Odisha Civil Services (Group A & B) -2022.

Steps to check:

Visit the official website at opsc.gov.in

Look out for the link to check OPSC OCS 2022 merit list on the home page and click it

A PDF with the recommended candidates will appear

Verify the details and download the PDF for future needs

