OSSC CGL Prelims 2024 tomorrow: Guidelines for candidates appearing for the exam

OSSC CGL 2024: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will conduct the Preliminary examination of the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Exam (CGLRE 2024) on October 20, 2024. The total duration of the examination is 150 minutes. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per the official notice, the preliminary examination will be conducted on October 20, 2024, in one sitting through OMR mode in all 30 districts across the state.

About the exam:

Candidates will be asked 150 questions in the preliminary examination and each question carries one mark each. The total duration of the examination is 150 minutes. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website at ossc.gov.in using their user credentials.

Here are some guidelines for the candidates appearing for the preliminary examination of OSSC CGL 2024:

The candidate has to fill in the OMR answer sheet correct Roll Number and other data as required in the place(s) indicated therein and darken the appropriate circles in Blue or Black Ball Point Pen. If the information so furnished is incomplete or different from the application form or if appropriate, circle is not darkened properly, then zero marks will be awarded.

If a candidate is found to indulge at any stage in any malpractices/misconduct, their candidature for the examination will be cancelled and they will be debarred from the examinations of the Commission for a specified period or permanently.

Taking away any Examination material such as OMR sheets, Rough Sheets, Answer Sheets, etc. from the examination hall or passing them on to unauthorised persons during the conduct of the examination is not permitted

Candidates cannot leave the examination venue uninformed during the examination

Misbehaving, intimidating or threatening in any manner the examination functionaries i.e. Supervisor, Invigilator, Security Guard or Commission's representatives etc or any of the functionaries of the Commission (OSSC) is not permitted

Candidates cannot be in possession of a mobile phone in either 'switched 'on' or 'switched 'off' mode during the examination.

Do not carry Bluetooth devices, spy cameras, or any other electronic gadgets to the examination hall.

For more information, visit the official website.

