ICAI CA Result 2024 Date: Foundation, Inter course results tentative dates announced, check here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is expected to announce ICAI CA Result 2024 for Foundation and Inter courses in October and November respectively. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination for these courses can check the results on the official website of ICAI at icai.org. ICAI CA Result 2024 Date: Foundation, Inter course results tentative dates out

The Foundation course results will likely be announced before Diwali evening, and Inter course results will likely be out mid-November.

ICAI CA January Exam 2025: Foundation, Intermediate exam dates out at icai.org, schedule here

CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal confirmed the ICAI CA result 2024 date in a tweet on his official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “Foundation CA result may be announced before Diwali eve. Sept CA inter result will be mid-November.”

The foundation course examination was held on September 13, 15, 18, and 20, 2024, and the intermediate course examination was held on September 12, 14, and 17 for Group I and September 19, 21, and 23, 2024, for Group 2.

ICAI CA Result 2024: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

Click on ICAI CA Result 2024 for Foundation or Inter course available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile ICAI CA November exam final course admit card has been released. The final course exam dates were revised. The exam will now be held on November 3, 5, and 7 for Group 1 and November 9, 11, and 13, 2024, for Group 2. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI.