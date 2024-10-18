ICAI CA Final Admit Card 2024 for November exam out at eservices.icai.org, download link here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the ICAI CA Final Admit Card 2024 for the November exam. Candidates appearing for the final course examination can download the admit card through the official website of ICAI services at eservices.icai.org. ICAI CA Final Admit Card 2024 for November exam out, download link here

As per the revised schedule, the ICAI CA final course examination will be held on November 3, 5, and 7 for Group 1 and November 9, 11, and 13, 2024, for Group 2. There would be no change in the examination schedule if any day of the examination schedule mentioned above is declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Authority.

ICAI CA Final Admit Card 2024 for November exam: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the admit card.

Visit the official website of ICAI services at eservices.icai.org.

Click on ICAI CA Final Admit Card 2024 for November exam link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

However, there will be no change in the schedule of Chartered Accountants Post Qualification Course(s) examinations in the International Taxation-Assessment Test (INTT-AT) and Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination to be held in November 2024. The International Taxation- Assessment Test will be conducted on November 9 and 11, 2024. The Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical examination will be held on November 5, 7, 9 and 11, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI.