Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ICAI CA Final Admit Card 2024 for November exam out at eservices.icai.org, download link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Oct 18, 2024 02:39 PM IST

ICAI CA Final Admit Card 2024 for November exam has been released. The download link is given here.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the ICAI CA Final Admit Card 2024 for the November exam. Candidates appearing for the final course examination can download the admit card through the official website of ICAI services at eservices.icai.org.

ICAI CA Final Admit Card 2024 for November exam out, download link here
ICAI CA Final Admit Card 2024 for November exam out, download link here

As per the revised schedule, the ICAI CA final course examination will be held on November 3, 5, and 7 for Group 1 and November 9, 11, and 13, 2024, for Group 2. There would be no change in the examination schedule if any day of the examination schedule mentioned above is declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Authority.

Direct link to download ICAI CA Final Admit Card 2024 for November exam

ICAI CA Final Admit Card 2024 for November exam: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the admit card.

  • Visit the official website of ICAI services at eservices.icai.org.
  • Click on ICAI CA Final Admit Card 2024 for November exam link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

ICAI CA January Exam 2025: Foundation, Intermediate exam dates out at icai.org, schedule here

However, there will be no change in the schedule of Chartered Accountants Post Qualification Course(s) examinations in the International Taxation-Assessment Test (INTT-AT) and Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination to be held in November 2024. The International Taxation- Assessment Test will be conducted on November 9 and 11, 2024. The Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical examination will be held on November 5, 7, 9 and 11, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI.

Elevate your career with...
See more
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On