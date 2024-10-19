RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Correction window open at rrbapply.gov.in, here's how to make modifications

RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) has opened the correction window for candidates who have applied for Technician Recruitment 2024. The correction window opened on October 17, 2024, and will remain open for candidates to make changes till October 21, 2024. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

Candidates who would like to make changes to their application form can visit the official website at rrbapply.gov.in and edit the submitted forms. The correction window opened on October 17, 2024, and will remain open for candidates to make changes till October 21, 2024. Candidates who wish to make changes to their application form may do so within this time period.

The RRB Technician Recruitment 2024 is being conducted to fill 14,298 vacancies in the organisation.

RRB had reopened the application window for Technician posts on October 2, 2024, following the addition of more vacancies to the recruitment drive. Candidates who could not apply for the recruitment drive earlier had another opportunity to submit their forms.

During the application correction window, new candidates can edit their forms as per the conditions laid down in the notification and existing candidates will be allowed to edit their details. Changes in educational qualification, zone and post preferences, photo and signature can be made in this period.

Candidates can pay an amount of ₹250/- as a fee for each modification and submit their modifications on the official website.

For any help regarding the application process, candidates can contact the RRB helpdesk numbers – 9592011188 and 01725653333 between 10 am and 5 pm. They can also email at rrb.help@csc.gov.in.

For more information, visit the official website.

