Staff Selection Commission is expected to release the SSC JE Paper II Admit Card 2024 soon. Candidates who will appear for Paper-II of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination 2024 can download the admit card through the SSC's official website at ssc.gov.in. SSC JE Paper II Admit Card 2024 awaited: Where, how to download hall tickets

The written test is scheduled to be held on November 6, 2024. Paper II will be a computer-based examination and will comprise three parts: Part A will be general engineering (civil and structural), Part B will be General Engineering (Electrical), and Part C will be General Engineering (Mechanical). The question paper will have 100 questions, and the maximum mark is 300. The exam duration is 2 hours.

The candidates will be required to attempt the General Engineering part (i.e., Part-A, Part-B, or Part-C in Paper II), which they have selected, on the basis of their Stream/ Subject of Educational Qualification, in the online application form. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer on Paper I and one (01) mark for each wrong answer on Paper II.

SSC JE Paper II Admit Card 2024: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the admit card.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Click on SSC JE Paper II Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The SSC JE Paper I result was announced on August 20, 2024. Candidates who have qualified the examination are eligible to appear for Paper II. A total of 11765 candidates have been shortlisted from Civil Engineering and 4458 candidates from Electrical / Mechanical Engineering.