Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has released the MPESB Nursing Selection Test Admit Card 2024. The admit card has been released for Post- Basic B.Sc. Nursing (PBBSc Nursing) and Master of Science Nursing (M.Sc. Nursing) Selection Test – 2024. Candidates can download the admit card through the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in. MPESB Nursing Selection Test Admit Card 2024 out at esb.mp.gov.in, download link here

The Post- Basic B.Sc. Nursing (PBBSc Nursing) and Master of Science Nursing (M.Sc. Nursing) Selection Test will begin on October 26, 2024 onwards. The examination will be held in two shifts – first shift from 9 am to 11 am and second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm. The selection test will be conducted at Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ratlam, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Ujjain, Khandwa and Neemuch.

Candidates who will appear for the written test will have to report to the exam centre from 7 am to 8 am for the first shift and from 12 noon to 1 pm for the second shift.

MPESB Nursing Selection Test Admit Card 2024: How to download

Candidates can download the admit card from the official website by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in.

Click on MPESB Nursing Selection Test Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Appearing candidates will have to bring original photo identity card like Voter ID Card, PAN Card, Driving License, Aadhar Card, Passport to the exam centre for verification. Multi-level biometric verification is mandatory at the time of entry and during the examination. Therefore, candidates whose Aadhaar number is locked should ensure that they get their Aadhaar unlocked before appearing at the examination center on the examination date.