Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MPESB Nursing Selection Test Admit Card 2024 out at esb.mp.gov.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Oct 19, 2024 09:40 AM IST

MPESB Nursing Selection Test Admit Card 2024 has been released. The download link is given here.

Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has released the MPESB Nursing Selection Test Admit Card 2024. The admit card has been released for Post- Basic B.Sc. Nursing (PBBSc Nursing) and Master of Science Nursing (M.Sc. Nursing) Selection Test – 2024. Candidates can download the admit card through the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in.

MPESB Nursing Selection Test Admit Card 2024 out at esb.mp.gov.in, download link here
MPESB Nursing Selection Test Admit Card 2024 out at esb.mp.gov.in, download link here

The Post- Basic B.Sc. Nursing (PBBSc Nursing) and Master of Science Nursing (M.Sc. Nursing) Selection Test will begin on October 26, 2024 onwards. The examination will be held in two shifts – first shift from 9 am to 11 am and second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm. The selection test will be conducted at Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ratlam, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Ujjain, Khandwa and Neemuch.

UPSC ESE 2025: Engineering Services examination postponed, check notice at upsc.gov.in

Candidates who will appear for the written test will have to report to the exam centre from 7 am to 8 am for the first shift and from 12 noon to 1 pm for the second shift.

Direct link to download MPESB Nursing Selection Test Admit Card 2024

MPESB Nursing Selection Test Admit Card 2024: How to download

Candidates can download the admit card from the official website by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in.
  • Click on MPESB Nursing Selection Test Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Appearing candidates will have to bring original photo identity card like Voter ID Card, PAN Card, Driving License, Aadhar Card, Passport to the exam centre for verification. Multi-level biometric verification is mandatory at the time of entry and during the examination. Therefore, candidates whose Aadhaar number is locked should ensure that they get their Aadhaar unlocked before appearing at the examination center on the examination date.

Official Notice Here 

Elevate your career with...
See more
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On