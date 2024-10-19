UPSC ESE 2025: Engineering Services examination postponed, check notice at upsc.gov.in
UPSC ESE 2025 postponed. Both prelims and mains eamination has been postponed. The official notice is given here.
Union Public Service Commission has postponed UPSC ESE 2025 and the Engineering Services preliminary and mains examinations. Candidates can check the official notice on UPSC's official website at upsc.gov.in.
As per the official notice, the Commission has decided to conducted the ESE (Preliminary) 2025 on June 8, 2025 and ESE (Main) Exam, 2025 on August 10, 2025.
Earlier, the UPSC ESE prelims exam was scheduled for February 2, and the ESE mains exam was scheduled for June 22, 2025.
UPSC ESE 2025: Application window reopens at upsc.gov.in, apply till November 22
The Commission decided to postpone the UPSC Engineering Service examination and reopen the application window after the Government decided that recruitment to the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) will be made through the Civil Services Examinations (for Traffic, Accounts, and Personnel Sub-cadres) and ESE (for Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, Signal & Telecommunication, and Stores Sub-cadres).
The application window reopened on October 18 and will close on November 22, 2024. The correction window will reopen again on November 23 and close on November 29, 2024.
Candidates who have already applied for the examination need not apply again. However, they can make corrections to their OTR profile during the application window from October 18 to November 22, 2024.
The registration process was started on September 18, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 232 posts in the organisation.
Direct link to apply here
UPSC ESE 2025: How to apply
Candidates can apply online by following the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
- Click on active examination link and a list will come up.
- Now click on ESE 2025 examination link and then again a new page will open.
- Click on link to apply and fill the registration details.
- Once done, login to the account and fill the application form.
- Make the payment of application fee.
- Click on submit and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Official Notice Here
