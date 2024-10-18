Menu Explore
Friday, Oct 18, 2024
UPSC ESE 2025: Application window reopens at upsc.gov.in, apply till November 22

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Oct 18, 2024 05:06 PM IST

UPSC ESE 2025 application window has reopened at upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is November 22, 2024.

Union Public Service Commission has reopened the application window for UPSC ESE 2025 on October 18, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Engineering Services Examination, 2025 can find the direct link to apply on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC ESE 2025: Application window reopens at upsc.gov.in, apply till November 22

The last date to apply is November 22, 2024. The correction window will reopen again on November 23 and close on November 29, 2024.

Candidates who have already applied for the examination need not apply again. However, they can make corrections in their OTR profile during the application window from October 18 to November 22, 2024.

The decision to reopen the application window was taken after the Government decided to include the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) with its sub-cadres of Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Signal & Telecom and Stores in the scheme of ESE, 2025.

UPSC ESE 2025: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on active examination link and a list will come up.
  • Now click on ESE 2025 examination link and then again a new page will open.
  • Click on link to apply and fill the registration details.
  • Once done, login to the account and fill the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UPSC ESE Prelims examination 2025 will be held on June 8, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 232 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

Addendum here 

Exam and College Guide
